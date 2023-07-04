Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 77,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,406. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
