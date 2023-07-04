Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 77,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,406. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.