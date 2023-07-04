Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,209. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

