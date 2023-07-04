Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ETX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 18,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $21.29.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.