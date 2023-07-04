Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 133,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,897. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

