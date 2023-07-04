Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 144,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
