Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 144,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,845. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.