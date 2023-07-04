Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

ETB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

