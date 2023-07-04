Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 234,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 267,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.