Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,628. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 780,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

