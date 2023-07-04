eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $627.45 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $627.45 million and approximately $84.89 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,797.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00898850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00143975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,433,673,423,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

