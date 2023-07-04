Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.88 and a 200-day moving average of $378.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

