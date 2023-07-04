Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 971,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Embark Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 691,172 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Embark Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Embark Technology Company Profile

Shares of EMBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,716. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.

