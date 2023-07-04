Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

