Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
MSN stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Radio
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.