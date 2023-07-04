Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

MSN stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

About Emerson Radio

(Free Report)

See Also

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.