Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,523.0 days.

Empire Price Performance

EMLAF stock remained flat at $27.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Empire has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

