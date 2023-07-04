ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 52,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,070. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

