Energi Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $161,474.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,875,219 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

