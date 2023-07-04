Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of ERF opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.89. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.
Enerplus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.38%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
