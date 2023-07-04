Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.89. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$558.75 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.2214765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

