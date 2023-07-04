Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,919.74 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $126,919.74 and approximately $166,706.97 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

