EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NPO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $135.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

