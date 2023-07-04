Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

