EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 1,287,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.