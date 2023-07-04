Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by B. Riley

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.34 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.