Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.34 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

