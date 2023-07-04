Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.18 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and $537,995.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00343819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.00899876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00541724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00063482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00142502 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,097,117 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

