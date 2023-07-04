Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,957.00

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion and approximately $6.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,957.00 or 0.06304768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

