Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 917,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 477,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Euronav has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.