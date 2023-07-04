Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 207,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 103,499 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. 462,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,867. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

