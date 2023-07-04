F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Short Interest Update

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FMBM remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. F & M Bank has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from F & M Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

