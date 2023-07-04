Family Capital Trust Co Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 0.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

eBay stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.