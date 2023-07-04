FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.3% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.55. 1,281,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,481. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

