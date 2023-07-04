Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

