Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNY remained flat at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, HSBC upgraded Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

