Financial Analysis: Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF) versus Its Competitors

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Free Report) is one of 1,213 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Investor AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Investor AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.9%. Investor AB (publ) pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 851.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Investor AB (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Investor AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investor AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Investor AB (publ) Competitors 377.15% 7.54% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investor AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.29 Investor AB (publ) Competitors $248.75 million -$1.08 million 38.54

This table compares Investor AB (publ) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Investor AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Investor AB (publ). Investor AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Investor AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investor AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investor AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Investor AB (publ) Competitors 1064 4794 6209 85 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.08%. Given Investor AB (publ)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investor AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Investor AB (publ) rivals beat Investor AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally and acquire a board seat. For its operating investments, the firm seeks to focus on medium-sized to large companies headquartered in Northern Europe. It acquires controlling interest or minority position with significant influence in its portfolio companies within operating investments. The firm considers majority or minority investments in both listed and unlisted companies. Within private equity, the firm makes venture capital and buyout investments. For venture capital, it seeks investments through its subsidiary, Investor Growth Capital, which is focused on investments in the information technology, technology, engineering, financial services, and healthcare sectors in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It seeks to invest in companies ranging from startups to companies that are about to enter an expansion stage and its investment commitment range between SEK 20 million ($2.94 million) and SEK 200 million ($29.43 million). In its venture capital investments, it acquires minority stakes in its portfolio companies and the ownership horizon varies from three to seven years. For buyouts, the firm makes fund investments through its subsidiary, EQT that makes buyout investments in medium-sized mature companies in Northern Europe and Greater China. The firm seeks to exit its private equity investments between three years and seven years. The firm seeks to take board membership in its portfolio companies. For financial investments, it acquires minority ownership in financial holdings for shorter horizon. Investor AB (publ) was founded in 1916 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Beijing, China; Menlo Park, California; Hong Kong, China; New York, New York; and Tokyo, Japan.

