Financial Comparison: Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) vs. Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC – Free Report) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Magic and Nano Magic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nano Magic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nano Magic has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 36.19, indicating that its stock price is 3,519% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -14.10% N/A -24.11% Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $4.33 million 1.44 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Nano Magic $2.58 million 4.28 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Nano Magic has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.0% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nano Magic beats Nano Magic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

(Free Report)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Nano Magic

(Free Report)

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. It also provides anti-fogging towelettes to the military and first responders for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays;mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; and clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints. In addition, the company offers protective and water repelling coatings for interior and exterior glass, and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It markets and sells its products directly to customers and retailers; and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Nano Magic Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in December 2022. Nano Magic Inc. is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.