First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,310 shares of company stock worth $109,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in First Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.