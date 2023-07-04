FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $155.50 on Friday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

