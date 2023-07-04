Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $125.95. 1,395,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.