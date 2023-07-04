Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.63.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $229,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.