Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,273. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

