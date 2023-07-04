FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 942,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Performance

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

FMC traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 450,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,513. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

