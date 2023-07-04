Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 29,412,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,076,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

