Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock stock opened at $693.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

