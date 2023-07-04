Forsta AP Fonden Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.