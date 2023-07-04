Forsta AP Fonden Has $44.16 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

