Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

