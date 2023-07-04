Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

