Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 26,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

