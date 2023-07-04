Forsta AP Fonden Sells 41,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $405.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average is $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

