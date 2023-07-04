Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

