Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

NOW opened at $562.87 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

